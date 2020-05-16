EPCC student on track to graduate despite battling breast cancer during COVID-19 pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Community College is recognizing one of its students for her determination in getting a degree despite facing many challenges.

Delia Medina will graduate with an Associate of Arts in Business Administration this Spring 2020 semester.

According to EPCC, Medina was diagnosed with breast cancer in February 2020. Then, in March 2020, COVID-19 impacted her class instruction. With treatment hurdles amidst the ongoing pandemic, Medina kept her focus on school and family, officials said.

Despite all the challenges, Medina continues to volunteer at the EPCC campus.

Since 2018, she has been an EPCC Ambassador. Ambassadors highlight the college to visitors during many campus events. In the fall of 2019, Delia was elected an EPCC Student Government Association Representative for the Mission del Paso campus and has taken part in many activities bettering EPCC for other students. She explains, “If I can help one person, it helps me,” Medina said. “I do everything with love and for my faith.”

Not only is she volunteering her time on campus, but Medina also volunteers in her community. Among her recent work, she has volunteered at Rojas Elementary School reading to students during Dr. Seuss week.

Medina has been blessed with news that the cancer treatment she is receiving is shrinking her tumor.