EPCC renames Veteran Resource Center after mother who died protecting her children

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Community College has renamed its’ Veterans Resource Center after an El Paso mother who tragically lost her life while walking her children to school.

Kharisma James, 33, was killed on Aug. 13, 2018, when a car driven by 58-year-old Roger Hawkins struck her, her two children, and another student in the Tippin Elementary School parking lot.

James was an EPCC graduate and a decorated two-time combat veteran.

“Kharisma was a phenomenal woman who not only served her country but also demonstrated her heroic actions in protecting three children from a deadly crash in the parking lot of a Westside elementary school, which took her life,” Arvis Jones, Director of EPCC Student Leadership and Campus Life. “Ms. James was instrumental in the opening of the VRC at VV and we want to honor her heroic actions and keep her memory alive.”

James served 8 years in the U.S. Army, including an assignment at Ft. Bliss with the 11th ADA Brigade and completed a tour in Iraq.

She graduated from Texas Tech with a degree in Nursing and worked in the operating room at Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus.