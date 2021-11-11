EPCC reminds veterans, active duty personnel of ‘College Credit for Heroes’ program

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
EPCC web_1430758200827.png

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As the country and region celebrate Veterans Day, officials with El Paso Community College (EPCC) wants veterans and active-duty military to be aware of their College Credit for Heroes program.

This program awards full or partial credit through their Joint Service Contract. College officials say that credit is awarded for what students already know.

“College Credit for Heroes provides an accelerated path to completion of certificates and degrees for our military students…this is an adaptive learning model that helps students accelerate through a course in 8 weeks or less.”

Dr. Myshie Pagel, EPCC Dean of Education and Career & Technical Education

“I needed a school that was going to be able to work with me,” Jason Cannavino, Veteran and EPCC Graduate said. “The flexibility of EPCC with online courses was great.”

EPCC’s College Credit for Heroes offers 12 courses in the areas of Information Technology, Teacher Prep, Criminal Justice and Business.

Veteran and active-duty students can find all the information via this link.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Canutillo ISD COVID-19 outbreak

El Paso City Council votes for open-container ban within 1,000 feet of homeless shelters citywide

Juarez News in Brief

KTSM 6pm news update 11/10/2021

Veterans Day Parades In The Sun City

KTSM 5pm news update 11/10/2021

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link