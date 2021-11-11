EPCC reminds veterans, active duty personnel of ‘College Credit for Heroes’ program

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As the country and region celebrate Veterans Day, officials with El Paso Community College (EPCC) wants veterans and active-duty military to be aware of their College Credit for Heroes program.

This program awards full or partial credit through their Joint Service Contract. College officials say that credit is awarded for what students already know.

“College Credit for Heroes provides an accelerated path to completion of certificates and degrees for our military students…this is an adaptive learning model that helps students accelerate through a course in 8 weeks or less.” Dr. Myshie Pagel, EPCC Dean of Education and Career & Technical Education

“I needed a school that was going to be able to work with me,” Jason Cannavino, Veteran and EPCC Graduate said. “The flexibility of EPCC with online courses was great.”

EPCC’s College Credit for Heroes offers 12 courses in the areas of Information Technology, Teacher Prep, Criminal Justice and Business.

Veteran and active-duty students can find all the information via this link.

