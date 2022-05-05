There will be a release party and event for the book May, 12th at 7:30 p.m. at the San Carlos Building, 501 Texas Avenue.

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Yasmín Ramírez, an associate professor at El Paso Community College (EPCC), will debut her first novel ¡Ándale, Prieta!, here in El Paso on May 12, at the San Carlos building.

Ramírez’s novel is a coming-of-age memoir that doubles as a love letter to the tough grandmother who raised her, according to the press release

. Ramírez also teaches English and Creative Writing at the college, who believes in encouraging students not just in the classroom but encouraging and inspiring people to tell their own stories.

I tell students, ‘don’t undervalue your story. So many times, we all get a dose of self-doubt. It gets bigger and bigger because we continue to feed it. Stop feeding your critical voice. Our Borderplex stories are just as important, I would argue more important, than ones currently sitting on shelves because Latinx stories are underrepresented. There is a future reader who feels just like you, and they need to hear your voice. Yasmin Ramirez, associate professor English/ Creative Writing, EPCC

EPCC is proud to have many faculty who are both accomplished academics but are also excelling in their respective fields. EPCC professors, like Yasmín Ramírez, not only teach students but are living examples of what students can aspire to achieve once they finish their degrees. Arturo Valdespino, Interim Dean of English, Communication, Performing Arts

After the passing of her grandmother, Ramírez wrote about her family’s history to hold on to their memories. Each time Prieta fell from Ita’s lips, I learned to love my dark skin and love myself. The book is a universal story of love, loss and coming-of-age, but the best part is, it features an amazing place like there is no other; is two countries, two cultures, two languages, and is place I call home. Yasmin Ramirez

Ramírez is also a 2020 recipient of the Woody and Gayle Hunt-Aspen Institute Fellowship Award as well as a 2018 Dickinson House Fellow. Her fiction and creative nonfiction works have appeared in Cream City Review and Huizacheamong others. She stays active in the literary community and serves on the board of, BorderSenses, a literary non-profit.

There will be a release party and event for the book May 12th at 7:30 p.m. at the San Carlos Building, 501 Texas Avenue. Learn more about the book and Professor Ramírez at: yasminramirez.com or https://www.leeandlow.com/books/andale-prieta

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video,s and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.