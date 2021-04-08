EPCC president named to Lumina Foundation board of directors

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – William Serrata, president of El Paso Community College, now serves on the board of directors for the Lumina Foundation.

Serrata, who has served as the college’s president since 2012, is credited with boosting dual-credit enrollment and having an impact on improving graduation rates for students in postsecondary education.

“William is a national leader and brings an experienced focus on first-generation and Hispanic students,” Jamie Merisotis, president and CEO of the Lumina Foundation said. “His wealth of knowledge can contribute to our goal of increasing opportunities for quality learning after high school.”

The Lumina Foundation is based in Indianapolis and focuses on improving access to quality education after high school for students from minority communities.