This production contains adult themes and action and may be inappropriate for children. ASL Interpreted performances Friday, June 17 and Sunday, June 19.

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Community College (EPCC) Forum Theatre, in recognition of El Paso Gay Pride Month, presents the stage play “Kiss of the Spider Woman.”

Shows will take place on June 17, 18, 24, and 25 at 8:00 p.m. and on June 19 and 26 at 2:30 p.m.

The stage play will be presented in collaboration with the EPCC Diversity and Inclusion Program, the EPCC Tejano Passport Program, the EPCC Tejano Food Bank, and the EPCC ASL Interpreter Preparation Program.

The EPCC Theater Ensemble performs at the Forum Theater on the EPCC Transmountain campus, 9570 Gateway North.







Tickets: One non-perishable food item per person.

The premise:

Luis Alberto Molina, a gay window dresser, is in a prison in Argentina, serving a sentence for gross indecency. He lives in a fantasy world to flee the prison life, the torture, fear and humiliation. His fantasies turn mostly around movies. Valentin, a Marxist revolutionary, is Molina’s cellmate. Molina tells the stories of his movies as a source of entertainment. The relationship between the two very different men is adversarial at first, but over time, the two men become closer. As the play works toward its tragic conclusion, Molina and Valentin prove just how much they are willing to sacrifice for their beliefs and for each other.

Talk-back after the Friday, June 17 performance. Talk-back moderator: Arturo Valdespino, EPCC Interim Dean, Communication and Performing Arts.

For information on EPCC Theater, contact Ted Karber, Jr. at (915) 831-3205.

