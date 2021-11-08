EPCC prepares for ‘Pastries with a Purpose’ Fall fundraiser

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Community College (EPCC) Foundation and EPCC Culinary Arts Program students and faculty are hosting, ‘Pastries with a Purpose’ next week.

The fall fundraising event, set for November 18th and 19th, benefits EPCC student scholarships.

“Your purchase of a Pastries with a Purpose package will help you prepare for Thanksgiving and provide scholarship funds for students striving to achieve their higher education goals,” EPCC officials shared.

In return for a donation, donors will receive specially prepared and unique sweet treats, individually packaged for holiday celebrations, and suitable for sharing and gifting.

Your pastry box may include unique selections such as: almond croissants, madeleines, French macarons, coconut macaroons, flower & herb pressed cookies, lemon gooey crumbles, assorted biscochos, lemon crumb bars, nut bites, iced cookies, or checkerboard cookies–all prepared by talented EPCC Culinary Arts pastry students.

EPCC Culinary Arts Program

For those interested in purchasing, they can reserve a box, pay online, or send a check made out to the EPCC Foundation.

“Your donation to this fall fundraising event will significantly impact students who are ready to get back to achieving their higher education credentials, earning degrees, and creating a strong future in El Paso,” EPCC officials added.

All items will be ready for pick up on November 18th or 19th, with convenient drive-up delivery.

To order click here or download the attached order form.

