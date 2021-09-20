EPCC Named 2021 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award Winner for 9th Consecutive Year

EPCC will be featured, along with 100 other recipients, in the November 2021 issue of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine | Photo courtesy EPCC

Officials with El Paso Community College (EPCC) announced that the college received the 2021 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine.

“El Paso Community College is proud of our efforts to always be at the forefront of diversity and inclusion.” Dr. William Serrata, EPCC President said. “The HEED Award validates the college’s hard work to champion diversity and equity.”

This is the 9th year in a row EPCC has been named a HEED Award recipient.

College officials add that INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine selected EPCC because of its work to foster and promote cultural awareness and respect not only among employees but also among students and the surrounding El Paso community.

“The HEED Award process consists of a comprehensive and rigorous application relating to the recruitment and retention of students and employees,” Lenore Pearlstein, publisher of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine said. “Our standards are high, and we look for institutions where diversity and inclusion are woven into the work being done every day across their campus.”

As a recipient of the annual HEED Award — a national honor recognizing U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion — EPCC will be featured, along with 100 other recipients, in the November 2021 issue of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine.

For more information about the 2021 HEED Award, visit insightintodiversity.com.

