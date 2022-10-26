EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Community College invites the community to a Halloween event for the whole family.

The event is hosted by EPCC’s Northwest Library, the Counseling Department and Nu-Zeta Theta Club.

EPCC students, faculty and staff and general community members can participate in a costume contest, games, craft activities, a haunted house, candy prizes and much more.

It’s happening on Halloween, Monday, October 31 at the EPCC Jenna Welch and Laura Bush Community Library located at Northwest Campus, 6710 S. Desert Blvd. at noon.