EPCC extends registration for Fall 2020 semester

EL PASO, Texas — El Paso Community College (EPCC) is extending registration dates for the Fall semester through Aug. 31.

EPCC is also expanding the hours of its virtual registration, financial aid, advising and other offices. EPCC has also extended its payment deadline until Aug. 28 for students who have already registered for classes. For registration after Aug. 28, students must pay the day they register. This semester most classes will be offered online and courses that meet in-person will be following strict safety guidelines to keep the campus community safe and well.

“While many things are uncertain in our lives right now, one thing that is certain is the jobs of the future will require some sort of degree or certificate,” Keri Moe, associate vice president of External Relations, Communication and Development said. “Now is the perfect time to register at EPCC.”

Most students qualify for financial aid. The college has also waived Distance Education Fees, and CARES Act funding for students from the Department of Education is still available to help students with financial challenges and job loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even if a student applied in spring or summer, they can apply again for financial support for basic or educational needs from the CARES Act for fall.

Currently all registration services are being offered only online so students do not need to go to EPCC Campuses.

For more information, visit epcc.edu.