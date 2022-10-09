EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Community College cross country teams are ranked in the top five nationally by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

For National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division 1 schools, the EPCC women are ranked fourth and the men fifth.

The EPCC cross country teams will compete next at the New Mexico JC Invitational Oct. 14 in Hobbs. After that, they will compete at the NJCAA Region V championships Oct. 29 and then in November, the national championships for cross country and the half marathon.

Complete rankings can be found at https://www.ustfccca.org/team-rankings-polls-central/njcaa-team-rankings.