EPCC: COVID 19 Vaccinations Including 3rd Dose, Boosters available

FILE – In this Sept. 14, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Thursday morning, officials with El Paso Community College (EPCC) announced that the school is approved to be a COVID-19 vaccine provider and will be offering Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations.

The shots will be available to EPCC employees, students, and the public – including third dose and boosters.

EPCC officials share that Pfizer vaccines are also available for individuals 12-years of age and older. Minors must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian.

Vaccinations will be administered at Mission Del Paso campus in Far East El Paso, 10700 Gateway East, Building D every Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Appointments are encouraged; however, walk-ins are welcome on a first come, first serve basis.

The third dose vaccinations are also available for those individuals who are moderate to severely immunocompromised. The Pfizer boosters are available to those individuals that meet the FDA guidelines. These vaccines are provided at the same location, date, and time as listed above.

Appointments may be made via this link. Officials stress that all personally identifiable information and personal health information will be kept confidential, in accordance with applicable federal and state law.

For additional information, contact the EMSP program at 915-831-7079.

