EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The Fourth of July is near and the El Paso Art Association (EPAA) is hosting its annual patriotic exhibit to celebrate veterans, soldiers, and our country through art.

This year’s exhibit is extra special to the hosts because they’ll be honoring retired Lt. Col. Robert “Bob” Chisolm for his lifelong military service.

Lt. Col. Chislom has a distinguished history of military service in the U.S. Army that includes fighting in WWII, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. Bob’s bravery and courage served him well as he was injured in all three wars but continued to serve his country receiving numerous medals and recognition.

Among his many decorations and awards were the Legion of Merit with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters; Bronze Star; Purple Heart with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters; Army Commendation Medal; The French Legion of Honor; The French Fourragere; The Belgium Fourragere and the Netherlands Orange Lanyard. He was honored to wear the Silver Wings of a Paratrooper with 2 Bronze Stars and Bronze Arrowhead and the Combat Infantryman’s Badge (one of only 324 soldiers ever to receive 3 Combat Infantry Badges) with 2 stars.



Lt. Col. Chisolm was a Charter Member of the El Paso Benavidez-Patterson Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association, founded in 1985. In May of 2019, Lt. Col. Chisolm was inducted into the 82nd Airborne Division’s All American Hall of Fame. Bob has been recognized for his lifetime of military service and his many achievements in both civilian and the business world, including El Paso charities.

Organizers wished to share a special thank you to Richard Doyle and the Chisolm Family for entrusting the EPAA with many of Bob’s awards, plaques, and keepsakes to display at the Crossland Gallery for this very special patriotic exhibit. Organizers also thank Robin Fox for making this collaboration possible.



Another special element of the exhibit will be an art collaboration with kids and soldiers from Fort Bliss.

Creating art is a wonderful and engaging activity for all ages and it will be an honor to display art from Fort Bliss soldiers and their families at the Crossland Gallery.

Officials hosting the event want to encourage artists of the El Paso community and Fort Bliss to enter the exhibit to celebrate the United States of America through art.

