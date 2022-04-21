EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso Water and UTEP are making a splash by partnering to give an educational seminar to the community about learning more about the region’s water resources and water conservation efforts.

The exhibit examines water as an environmental necessity and important cultural element.

The collaboration will take place at the University of Texas at El Paso’s Centennial Museum on Saturday, April 23.





The community is invited to UTEP Family Day to learn more about our region’s water resources and water conservation in our desert community. Visitors can enjoy games, prizes and photos with Willie the Waterdrop.

Families can also visit Water/Ways, a traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian Institution that is hosted by the Centennial Museum through June 25.

