EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As Wednesday is the first day of Monsoon season, El Paso Water officials say their network is ready for the heavy rains to come.

The system, which is nearly invisible to El Pasoans, has many dams, drain inlets and channels throughout the city. The simple purpose of all these structures is to protect homes and businesses from flooding, especially during the monsoon rains.

EP Water chief operations officer Gisela Dagnino wants to make it known that they are out in the field making sure that they’re doing everything they can.



“We are doing everything we can to maintain our stormwater structure our staff works inside the dams inside the channels inside the ponds…so you may not actually see them doing the work but they’re there, they’re behind your house working on cleaning these structures.”



One major issue EP Water and Dagnino want El Pasoans to be aware of is dumping of any trash or large items into the canals will cause damage that could be unrepairable, and lead to flooding.



“Littering blocks our grates which is where the water goes into the inlets to the system so trash bags any type of trash will block our water wastes as well so it has dire effects on our neighborhoods.”



Dagnino says it’s important to maintain these structures so they can be prepared for any heavy rains that can come through but it is also important for El Pasoans to have a hand in maintaining it.



“It’s a team effort…it’s for the benefit for our community the more we know about the system the more we know about the damages of illegal dumping trash of taking care of our infrastructure can have in our community the better it is so we can be prepared.”

