EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Water ushers in a new digital age of customer service beginning March 2.

The next-generation customer information system is designed to offer customers multiple self-service options – in English and Spanish – to interact with the utility’s Customer Service Department, aside from the traditional phone line.

We heard our customers, and we made it a priority to improve our customer system to better serve them. The new system will give our customers an alternative to waiting on the phone to manage their account. John Balliew, President and CEO, EP Water

With the new My Account one-stop shop at epwater.org, the utility will empower customers to pay their bills online, with no added fees, activate start/stop service, track water consumption or choose from other essential transactions they can complete on their own.

During the transition to the new system, the Customer Service Department will be available for very limited assistance from Feb. 25-March 2.

Customers will not be able to make payments online, by phone or at payment locations. Customer Service representatives will only take requests for start/stop/transfer of accounts by phone. Water service disconnections for nonpayment will be suspended temporarily as a result.

On March 2, the new My Account online service will be open for business at 7 a.m. Customers are encouraged to register on the new user-friendly and efficient web portal to conduct essential business transactions.

The undertaking of implementing a utility billing system is one of the biggest IT projects an entity can take on. It is a huge effort by El Paso Water staff and its consultants. We know that this project will be a success. Marcela Navarrete, VP Strategic, Financial & Management Services, EP Water

EPWater officials say their employees will benefit as well from a smoother, more integrated information system, which is expected to maximize efficiency and eliminate manual processes. With the addition of self-service transactions, customer service representatives will have more time to focus on urgent customer issues.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.