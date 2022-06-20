EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – With the Monsoon Season underway, officials with El Paso Water announced the schedule for sandbag distribution on Monday.

The seasonal satellite Sandbag distribution sites will open July 5 – September 30.

The Stormwater Operations Center, located at 4801 Fred Wilson Ave., will remain open throughout the year. Customers can get sandbags for flood control Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

El Paso Water encourages residential customers who live in areas prone to flooding to have sandbags on hand before most heavy rain begins.

Sandbags are free to residential customers for flood-control purposes only. The limit is 10 sandbags per visit. You will need to show a Texas ID or an El Paso Water bill to get sandbags. Persons who cannot lift heavy items should be accompanied by someone who can assist with loading and unloading the bags.

Sandbag Distribution Sites

Central-Northeast

Stormwater Operations Center

4801 Fred Wilson Ave. (map)

El Paso, TX 79904



Mon – Fri

Sat – Sun



8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Closed

West Artcraft Booster Station

7830 Paseo Del Norte (map)

El Paso, TX 79912



Mon – Sun





Closed



East/Mission Valley Blackie Chesher Park

9292 Escobar Drive (map)

El Paso, TX 79907 Mon – Sun



Closed





