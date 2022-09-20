EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in locating a woman who disappeared last Christmas day.

At about 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2021, patrol deputies were dispatched to the 900 block of Gato Drive in northwest El Paso County in regards to a mission person.

Deputies discovered that Ileen Santana, 43, had left her residence and is believed to be in need of medical assistance.

Santana is described as 5-foot-2, weighing 115 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She has a rose tattoo on her right shoulder and a scar on her ring finger.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 915-832-4408.