HAMTRAMCK, MI (KTSM) – In front of a sellout crowd of 7,267 on a nationally televised ESPN broadcast, the El Paso Locomotive FC (7-4-6) came away with a 1-1 draw at Keyworth Stadium on Saturday afternoon vs. the Detroit City Football Club (7-4-3).

Fresh from international duty, midfielder Eric Calvillo scored the lone Locomotive goal while four incredible saves from goalkeeper Evan Newton kept the game level.

El Paso Locomotive weathered high Detroit City FC pressure throughout the first half. Detroit got the better use of possession, quickly testing Newton with a two-on-one counterattack but in the end a simple shot was easily saved by Newton.

After 45 minutes of play, both teams were able to hit the back of the net. Detroit City’s Le Rouge struck first with a great finish from forward Pato Botello Faz in the 23rd minute.

The equalizer would come in the 32nd minute from Calvillo, who powered his shot deep into the net.

