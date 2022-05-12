EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department is now hiring seasonal lifeguards for the 2022 summer season.

The full-time and part-time positions are open to anyone over the age of 15 years old.

There is currently a lifeguard shortage in El Paso and across the country, according to El Paso County.

County officials have recognized the need for lifeguards this summer and are offering applicants up to $800 in hiring incentives. Applicants are required to have the following certification by the time of employment.

Positions are available for seasonal and lead lifeguard positions. Lead positions require applicants to have at least two seasons of experience.

Starting pay for all applicants is $14 per hour pending verification of experience.

