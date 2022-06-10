EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – On Friday the El Paso County Veterans Advisory Board, along with help from El Paso County, put on its inaugural Women Veterans Day Brunch at Ascarate Park.
From 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. the event brought out food, guest speakers, and the opportunity for female veterans to meet other veterans and network.
The advisory board recognized 200 women veterans throughout El Paso County today. National Women Veterans Days is June 12.
This is the first such event of its kind, the organizers plan to keep this going on annually.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
- 5 Marines killed in California aircraft crash identified
- EP County makes it a point to celebrate female veterans
- Janet Yellen on Cardi B’s recession prediction: ‘I don’t have that much time for her’
- Giuliani hit with ethics charge by DC Bar over false election fraud claims
- Man sent chilling message before killing ex-girlfriend, police say
- Salmonella cases in 38 states linked to backyard poultry, CDC says