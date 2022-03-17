EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Commissioners Court wants to encourage the community to participate in “Education and Sharing Day” on April 12th.

County officials say this is a day designated by the Commissioners Court to inspire citizens to enact in a random act of kindness that can impact their community in a positive way.

The County will be participating in the “Education and Sharing Day” initiative within its organization. County employees will be gifted a “charity box” in the shape of an ARK which stands for Random Acts of Kindness to encourage them to donate a small amount of money daily, according to a press release.

“Goodness and kindness is a muscle,” said Rabbi Levi Greenberg to the Commissioners Court. “The more you use it, the stronger it becomes and, therefore, every person should have a charity box.”

While employees gather their donations over the next month, they will be asked to participate in a survey to select a non-profit of their choosing from a list of current charitable organizations participating on the County’s Combined Charities Campaign.

The monies collected will then be donated to that charity. The program is optional to employees.

“The County will be leading by example in hopes that other organizations and the community come together to create a better, brighter and more hopeful future for all,” county officials added.

