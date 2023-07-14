EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The famous historical Air Force One is getting detailed at the Seattle Museum of Flight by an El Paso auto detailer.

Owner and Operator of Auto Revive Solutions Anthony Aguilar was handpicked among 75 other applicants, getting to join 35 others by the Mafia Detailer Renny Doyle, who chooses the best detailers in the nation.

“It was an application process where they ask you 10 questions if you’re involved in your community, involved in the detailing street. And then from they’re the application goes to the board,” said Aguilar.

According to the release, Detail Mafia have been caretakers of the iconic plane after preserving and protecting its exterior since 2003.

While it has been displayed on the open Tarmac through Seattle’s weather, every year a team comes in to detail and refurbish the paint.

“It’s a pretty lengthy process. You can see the luminous in the background, it has to be polished out and affected. Otherwise, it will show really weird effects in the aluminum and that is what we’re trying to avoid.”

With 10 hours a day for 6 days straight, Aguilar says this project tops any other project in his career.

“I am very proud to be a part of this, and any advice I can give is to put yourself out there. Get professional training, business training and be part of your community. Don’t just take withdrawals from the community. You have to give positive back to the community, and I think doing that will take you to the right direction, ” Aguilar said.

Last August, Aguilar was invited to the Monterey Car Week in California. He’s been sponsored by RL Vizion, Tint World, Borderland Euro, the Hagerty Motorlux and The Quail Motorsports.

Over the past two decades, the historic aircraft team has been restoring the Boeing B-29 Superfortress “T-Square 54”, the Concorde G-BOAG “Alpha Golf”, the Boeing 727 “Serial No. 001”, and the Lockheed 1049G Super Constellation “Connie”.

If you’re interested in Aguilar’s Auto Revive Solutions mobile business, click here for more.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.