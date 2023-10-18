EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Environmental Services Department (ESD) is partnering with Neighborhood Associations to host a Neighborhood Cleanup Event on Saturday, October 21, at various locations throughout the city.

Residents are encouraged to show their community pride and participate in this free cleanup event in recognition of the City’s 150th anniversary.

“At ESD we are committed to keeping our neighborhoods clean, safe and beautiful for all residents to enjoy,” said ESD Director Nicholas Ybarra. “We are excited to partner with Neighborhood Associations through the Neighborhood Cleanup Program, to provide cleanup resources that support community beatification efforts.”

CLEANUP SITES

The Cleanup will run from 7:30 am to 11:30 am. Roll-off dumpsters for this event will be available within neighborhoods of participating Neighborhood Associations:

Central

· Pat O’Rourke Recreation Center, 901 N Virginia Street

Eastside

· Eastside Regional Recreation Center, 13501 Jason Crandall Drive

Mission Valley

· E.L. Williams Park, 752 Lafayette Drive

· Hidden Valley Park, 200 Coconut Tree Lane

· Pueblo Viejo Park, between Roseway Drive to Presa Place

· Rosedale Park located, 7369 Franklin Drive

Northeast

· Sunrise Park, 3800 Sunrise Avenue

Anyone interested in volunteering for the cleanup should register before October 19 to secure their Volunteer Welcome Pack featuring a commemorative T-shirt.

For a listing of acceptable waste, to register as a volunteer, or for more information about cleanup, call (915) 212-6000 or visit www.ElPasoTexas.gov/Environmental-Services/Community-Services.