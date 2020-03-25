Environmental Services Department to temporarily not collect extra trash bags left on curb

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Environmental Services Department (ESD) has announced new temporary changes to its waste collection. Officials said this in order to protect workers from the COVID-19 virus.

The department said that during collection days, workers will only pick up household waste that’s placed inside of the gray trash bins.

Previously, for a small fee, the department allowed customers to dispose of extra household trash by bagging the extra waste and placing the bagged waste on the curb next to their gray bins on their collection day.

ESD said that the department is no longer allowing its drivers to exit their vehicles to collect the extra bagged trash that’s placed on the curb. The department said it’s not only to protect its workers, but it also wants to unintentionally avoid the spreading of the COVID-19 virus.

Customers are being reminded not to leave the extra bagged trash on the curb.

ESD also said it wanted to remind customers that all trash placed inside gray trash bins should be bagged to prevent the waste from falling out of the bin.

For more information click here.