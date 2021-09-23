Entertainment Districts in El Paso? City Council to create team for review of party areas in town

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso City Council is set to consider the creation of a team to address the growth of budding party spots throughout the city.

An item on the council’s Tuesday agenda describes establishing an Entertainment Districts-Cross Functional Team, which will address entertainment hubs on the West Side, Central and parts of the East Side.

“The cross functional team will work to create environments throughout the city that are a balance between entertainment/commercial establishment and residential neighbor interest,” a city documents states.

Entertainment districts can be found throughout the state in large cities including Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio. They are generally zoned for entertainment and commercial purposes with rules and regulations based on addressing economic interests for businesses and public safety for residents.

In El Paso, party areas on Cincinnati Avenue, Five Points and parts of the East Side are near residential areas, which have led to some concern by neighbors.

“The work will include consideration for the development of ordinances, policy/procedures for permitting processes, voluntary compliance, education of public and establishments, and enforcement when necessary,” the city document states.

