Engineers in Juarez and El Paso create artificial respiratory device to help treat COVID-19 patients

JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – A group of engineers from Juarez and El Paso are both working on an artificial respiratory device that could help hospitals treat patients during the COVID-19 health crisis.

The creators of the device said the machine would be ready on Thursday but said that doctors need to approve its functionality.

The engineers said if a maquiladora plant gives them a permit to use their production lines then they could have the ability to fabricate thousands of the respiratory devices in a week.