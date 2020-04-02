Engineers in Juarez and El Paso create artificial respiratory device to help treat COVID-19 patients

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – A group of engineers from Juarez and El Paso are both working on an artificial respiratory device that could help hospitals treat patients during the COVID-19 health crisis.

The creators of the device said the machine would be ready on Thursday but said that doctors need to approve its functionality.

The engineers said if a maquiladora plant gives them a permit to use their production lines then they could have the ability to fabricate thousands of the respiratory devices in a week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

pregnancy concerns and COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "pregnancy concerns and COVID-19"

Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?"

Map of 40 El Paso cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Map of 40 El Paso cases"

LATEST: UT students who left for spring break, came back with COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "LATEST: UT students who left for spring break, came back with COVID-19"

self-quarantine guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "self-quarantine guidelines"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link