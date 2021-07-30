Arizona governor orders flags at half-staff to honor former El Pasoan killed by gunman in shooting rampage

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Friday ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff on Saturday to honor 20-year-old Tucson Emergency Medical Technician Jacob Dindinger, a former El Pasoan, who died Thursday night from his injuries from a shooting earlier this month as he was responding to a house fire.

The death of Jacob Dindinger was announced by his employer, American Medical Response, in a brief statement. “Our thoughts are with Jacob and his family as we honor his life and his service,” the company said.

Police said several other people were wounded or grazed by gunfire during a string of related incidents on July 18. They included a neighbor who was fatally shot while trying to douse a house fire and the gunman’s girlfriend, who was found dead inside the house after the fire.

Dindinger had been hospitalized in extremely critically condition since being shot by the gunman while sitting in an ambulance with a co-worker.

The gunman, identified by police as Leslie Stephen Scarlett, 35, died July 21 after being wounded in an exchange of gunfire that ended the rampage.

A paramedic who was a co-worker of Dindinger and a firefighter also were wounded, and a second neighbor was grazed by a bullet.

A motive for the attack remained unclear, police have said.