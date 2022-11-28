EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As inflation continues to rise across the country, foods banks seemed to be getting hit among the hardest. El Pasoans Fighting Hunger have seen this problem since the beginning of the year and despite their hopes, the food supply has not stabilized.

The amount of food that food banks rely on has been at extremely low levels as of late, officials said.

Even though they informally do trade off with other food banks in the United States, since they are facing similar issues it has become increasingly harder to find the surplus food that they need and because of that, they’ve had to face a new reality.

“We are taking food product that we normally would not accept here at the food bank, just to ensure our people have something on their shelves and cupboards at home. This is not where the food bank wants to be, so we’re taking some extreme measures right now to get more nutritious food,” said Susan Goodell, CEO for El Pasoans Fighting Hunger

The food bank normally has around a six-week supply of food, but due to the shortage they are now down to four days. With this shortag,e they now have to look beyond the Southwest region to find the items they need.

“There is not a state in this country that we’re not touching with the exception of Alaska and Hawaii, so were in 48 states on a regular basis bringing back food to supply El Paso and our region,” Goodell said.

As the number of individuals and families in need of necessities in the Borderland grows, the food bank is asking for donations from the community. If you would like to donate to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger you can find the information on their website.

