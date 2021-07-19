Emergency services respond to collision in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three ambulances rushed to the scene of a collision in the Lower Valley on Monday night, officials say.

Three individuals were transported to emergency medical centers with minor injuries, according to officials. A call was made to emergency services around 9 p.m. over a collision involving several vehicles.

The collision happened at North Loop and Warwick streets.

Few details are available about the collision. Several vehicles, including a police vehicle, appear to part of the incident.

This story will be updated.