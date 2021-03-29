Emergency relief available for NMSU students

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Students at New Mexico State University are eligible to receive economic relief from millions of federal dollars.

The school received $7 million from the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, which will be made available to all degree-seeking undergraduate and graduate students.

NMSU officials say there are 16,906 students eligible to receive the funds and it is open to citizens and non-citizens enrolled in at least one credit for Spring 2021.

“Eligible students who are in need should ensure that they complete the application,” said Vandeen McKenzie, director of financial aid at NMSU. “I know our students are very considerate of each other as was evidenced during the CARES Act funds application process. We had students who applied for the funds then cancelled their application because they thought other students with greater need should be allowed to access the funds.”

The school is urging students to complete the 2020-2021 FAFSA application because it will play an important part in how students will be deemed eligible.

Grants will be in amounts between $800 and $1,200 depending on expected family contribution ranges.

Students will be able to use the funds to cover cost of attendance, tuition, food, housing, child care, health care and mental health care.

For students to apply, visit the school’s website.