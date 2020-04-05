Emergency food box distribution schedule adjusts, volunteers needed

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An overwhelming need for emergency food services in the El Paso community is requiring the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank’s COVID-19 response team to modify schedules to ensure all community members’ needs are being met.

Since beginning the emergency food boxes in a drive-thru model March 17, EPFH has distributed more than 50,000 emergency food boxes to families and individuals in need in our community. The food bank is focusing on vulnerable senior citizens, families, and individuals who have been directly and negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new schedule is as follows:

WEST: Abundant Living Faith Center West; 7100 N. Desert Blvd. Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Abundant Living Faith Center West; 7100 N. Desert Blvd. CENTRAL: Kelly Center for Hunger Relief; 915 N. Florance Tuesday, Wednesday & Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Kelly Center for Hunger Relief; 915 N. Florance NORTHEAST : Katie’s Pantry; 4801 Sun Valley Monday through Friday (Weekdays) 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



: Katie’s Pantry; 4801 Sun Valley EAST/SOCORRO/CLINT/SAN ELIZARIO/FABENS : El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank; 9541 Plaza Circle Monday through Friday (Weekdays) 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

: El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank; 9541 Plaza Circle

EPFH is also asking any health community member who is able to support the food bank to volunteer. They are recruiting 80 volunteers a day (40 volunteers per shift) and hope to fill these positions as quickly as possible. Volunteers must be at least 16-years-old and in good health. The food bank has established a health and safety protocol to keep volunteers safe.

Community members who are able to volunteer can contact our Volunteer Coordinator, Miranda Chapman, at (915) 247-0257 or by email at volunteer@epfhfb.org

People who cannot volunteer are strongly encouraged to assist EPFH with monetary donations. $1 equates to seven meals. Donations can be made at www.elpasoansfightinghunger.org/donate.