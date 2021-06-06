Emergency dispatchers called to Cielo Vista Mall over stabbing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two females were involved in a fight at Cielo Vista Mall when one was stabbed and another fleeing the scene on Sunday afternoon, police say.

Emergency dispatchers confirmed they were called to Cielo Vista Mall over a stabbing. The individual who was stabbed was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Not much information is available but dispatchers say the level of emergency is a code three. They were called to the shopping center a little after 4 p.m.

This story will be updated.

