EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As the Local Mental Health and IDD Authority in El Paso, EHN provides a wide array of services including substance use treatment and recovery, mental health services for children and adults, assistance for our veterans, 24-hour crisis/emergency services and offers programs for individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities.

EHN has multiple service locations/outpatient clinics throughout El Paso, currently employs more than 700 people, and helps thousands of residents each year.

“As the largest mental health and IDD provider in our community, EHN and its professionals make a huge impact in the lives of our residents,” said Iris Sandoval, Chief of Human Resources at Emergence Health Network. “Caring for our community is a big job so we are constantly expanding our workforce and it takes that special employee whose purpose is making a difference in the lives of our residents.”

Emergence Health Network. Photo Kim Madrigal – KTSM

Open positions include Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) specialist, Caseworkers for EHN Jail Services, Peer Support Specialist, Accounts Payable Clerk, Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor, and more.