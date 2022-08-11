EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Emergence Health Network is hosting its 2022 Job/Hiring Fair on Friday, August 12, 2022, at its administrative office downtown.

As the Local Mental Health and IDD Authority in El Paso, EHN provides a wide array of services to include substance use treatment and recovery, mental health services for children and adults, assistance for our veterans, 24-hour crisis/emergency services and offers programs for individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities.

EHN has multiple service locations/outpatient clinics throughout El Paso, currently employs more than 600 people and helps thousands of residents each year.

“As the largest mental health and IDD provider in our community, EHN and its professionals make a huge impact in the lives of our residents,” said Noreen Jaramillo, Director of Communications at Emergence Health Network. “We are looking for employees who want to join our team and make that difference in our city. Attending our Job / Hiring Fair could be that first step and in fact, participants could be selected for an interview on the spot.”

Open positions include everything from caseworkers and crisis hotline specialists to nurses and Database Analyst to mention only a few.

Register for this event at: https://forms.gle/fPcjUBVBW8cpACMJ8

Check open positions and apply at: https://emergencehealthnetwork.e3applicants.com/

Emergence Health Network Job/Hiring Fair

Dress to impress, participants could be selected for an interview on the spot

When: Friday, August 12, 2022

Time: 10 am – 12 pm

Where: EHN Administrative Office downtown at 201 East Main Street 6th floor

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store