Emergence Health Network encourages El Pasoans to continue social distancing in new video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Emergence Health Network is reminding people to continue social distancing even as Stay Home, Work Safe order lifted were lifted on May 1.

“As Texas and those of us here in El Paso transition to re-open our city, Emergence Health Network (EHN) wants to remind our residents that social distancing is important now more than ever,” said Kristi Daugherty, Emergence Health Network Chief Executive Officer. “As the Local Mental Health and IDD Authority EHN is the lead agency when assisting our residents with their mental health needs, but when dealing with the threat of COVID-19 we also want to do our part and encourage safe practices to protect one and other.”

Emergence Health Network said it got together with families and friends of EHN employees to create a video targeting young adults, with a message from young adults.

“We wanted to reach out to this generation because millennials are at the age when they are social by nature. It’s a friendly reminder that together we can do this,” added Daugherty.

To view the video click here.