Emergence Health Network encourages El Pasoans to continue social distancing in new video

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Emergence Health Network is reminding people to continue social distancing even as Stay Home, Work Safe order lifted were lifted on May 1.

“As Texas and those of us here in El Paso transition to re-open our city, Emergence Health Network (EHN) wants to remind our residents that social distancing is important now more than ever,” said Kristi Daugherty, Emergence Health Network Chief Executive Officer. “As the Local Mental Health and IDD Authority EHN is the lead agency when assisting our residents with their mental health needs, but when dealing with the threat of COVID-19 we also want to do our part and encourage safe practices to protect one and other.”

Emergence Health Network said it got together with families and friends of EHN employees to create a video targeting young adults, with a message from young adults.

“We wanted to reach out to this generation because millennials are at the age when they are social by nature. It’s a friendly reminder that together we can do this,” added Daugherty.

To view the video click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Cielo Vista Mall reopens with changes, most stores closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cielo Vista Mall reopens with changes, most stores closed"

One new death related to COVID-19 reported in El Paso; health officials urge community to continue wearing face coverings

Thumbnail for the video titled "One new death related to COVID-19 reported in El Paso; health officials urge community to continue wearing face coverings"

El Paso golf courses reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso golf courses reopen"

El Paso nurses join nationwide protest

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso nurses join nationwide protest"

Some El Paso restaurants open up for dine-in at 25% occupancy, while others stick to take out

Thumbnail for the video titled "Some El Paso restaurants open up for dine-in at 25% occupancy, while others stick to take out"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link