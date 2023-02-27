EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The Hunt School of Dental Medicine and El Paso District Dental Society hosted its inaugural Give Kids a Smile event on Friday Feb. 24, 2023 at the Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic on the campus of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso.



The TTUHSC fun-filled event treated young students from EPISD’s Zavala Elementary School. The event offered an opportunity for dental students to provide basic dental care to local children and teach them the importance of preventative care.

It was held during National Children’s Dental Health Month and offered cleanings, exams, and necessary treatments, to children who may not have regular dental care access.

Todd Parco, D.D.S., M.S.D., associate professor of pediatric dentistry, says, being able to bring much-needed dental care to children who may not have access to quality oral health care will inspire the children to make regular dental visits a part of their lifelong oral health care routine.

TTUHSC students give back to the El Paso border community and make a positive impact on the lives of those in need. This not only benefits children and families who receive care, but it also helps dental students develop a sense of purpose and empathy that will serve them well as dental health care providers.

Josh Macias, a first-year dental student, says, he can’t believe he is seeing patients as a first-year student, especially kids who need to be seen today, and he is ready to take care of them.

The “Give kids a smile event” was so much fun! The dentist was so nice and explained everything to me in a way I could understand. I learned a lot about taking care of my teeth. I can’t wait to go back to the dentist.” According to Michael Hernandez, Zavala elementary student.

The Hunt School of Dental Medicine and Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic invite the El Paso community to visit the clinic, which provides low-cost dental care. To schedule an appointment, call 915-215-6700, or visit the Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic online.