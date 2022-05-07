Election Day is Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Today, the City of San Elizario will vote on a Mayor. Three candidates stand on the ballot: incumbent Antonio Araujo, Isela Reyes, and Ramon Rojas.

The two Texas constitutional amendments on the line today on the ballot will dictate whether or not to lower property taxes through directing the state to take on more public school costs. The amendments would expand homestead exemptions that lower the property values upon which property taxes can be deemed.

On the ballot today, the vote for Alderperson Place No. 4, Antonio Flores and Eric Montes. The incumbent of Alderperson Place 4, Irene D. Jaquez, is not on the ballot. Thomas Black is the sole name on the ballot for Alderperson Place 5. The incumbent of Place 5, George Almanzar, is not on the ballot.

In Anthony, New Mexico, Alderman Place No. 3 will be between Fernando Ramirez and Soledad Flores.

Alderman Place No. 4 has Eluterio F. Alfaro as the sole name on the ballot.

For Alderman Place No. 5 Eduardo Chavez is the sole name on the ballot.

Sample ballot:

