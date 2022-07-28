EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman was hit by a vehicle and was seriously injured. The incident happened on the 400 block of Cabaret Dr. in west El Paso on July 27, 2022 at around 1:45 p.m.

The El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit say a Ford F-150, driven by 50-year-old Juan Lopez, was entering Cabaret Drive from a private driveway when it struck 72-year-old Maria Del Carmen Carrales who was walking on the roadway.

Carrales was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police officials said contributing factors are that Lopez failed to yield the right of way to the pedestrian and that Carrales was walking on the roadway instead of a sidewalk.

This is an ongoing investigation. Will be updated with new information.

