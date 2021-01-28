Elderly couple with COVID-19 discharged from hospital, son still worried

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso couple, both 87-years-old, Antonio and Teresa Yanez are now back home, after being admitted to the hospital for COVID-19. The two were discharged but their son is still worried about their health, especially his father.

Antonio Yanez and his son Jesus

“My worry is that he’s not going to survive and especially with his heart condition,” said Jesus Yanez.

According to Jesus Yanez, the two were at Las Palmas for five days and then discharged but were still testing positive.

“He said, well we gave him his treatment and he goes even though he’s still positive with COVID were still going to release him if he doesn’t have any other issues’,” said Yanez.

Jesus Yanez tells KTSM 9 News that the couples caregiver is currently in the hospital with COVID-19. Adding that he plans to care for the two himself.

“Face cover, shield, everything that I can get and then go see how they are doing,” said Yanez.

Saying his dad is short of breath and he is making plans for if the situation at home deteriorates.

“I don’t think he’s feeling that well right now, If I have to I’m going to have to call the ambulance to go pick him up again and take him to a different hospital,” said Jesus Yanez.

Dr. Oscar Vega the Chief Medical Officer at Las Palmas explained the treatment protocols for COVID-19 patients in a statement sent to KTSM 9 News.

“All patients are admitted based on the severity of symptoms and oxygen saturation levels. If there are minimal to no oxygen needs and the patient is stable, then the medical team will determine if the patient can successfully be discharged for outpatient monitoring and therapies,” read part of the statement.

In the statement, Dr. Vega added that during the pandemic the hospital needs to have room for patients.

“One of our responsibilities during this pandemic is ensuring our hospitals have space to care for patients whose healthcare needs are best provided for in a hospital setting, including those in emergency situations and in the most critical need, as well as patients with COVID-19. We follow CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and NIH (National Institutes of Health) guidance to discharge patients who can successfully manage their care at home or in a post-acute care setting,” the statement continued.