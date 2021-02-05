El Paso’s top infectious disease specialist resigning from Del Sol Medical Center

Local

Alozie said he will still be staying on the city/county and state COVID-19 task forces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Dr. Ogechika Alozie, who is one of El Paso’s top infectious disease specialists, is resigning from his position at Del Sol Medical Center.

He confirmed to KTSM 9 News that his last day as Chief Medical Officer at Del Sol will be on Feb. 28.

Alozie also said he will still be staying on with the city/county and state COVID-19 task forces and is looking forward to continuing his work with communities of color when it comes to COVID-19 vaccination rollout and infectious diseases.

