El Paso’s Third Annual Space Festival Returns

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The annual week-long Space Festival will be back in El Paso Sep. 18th through Sep. 25th.

Families attending the festival events will be able to learn about rockets, make space art, learn about current NASA Research, stargaze, make moon craters, and much more!

The festivals will take place in multiple locations throughout El Paso including: El Paso Electric Company, Elks Lodge 187, Sunland Park Mall, Boy Scouts BSA, El Paso Radio Controllers, Alamo Drafthouse, UTEP, and many education organizations.

2021 El Paso Space Festival Schedule

Saturday, September 18th – Space & Astronomy Extravaganza at Sunland Park: Noon-5pm

This is the main event at the #EPSpaceFestival. This year there will be new interactive Experience Zones where families can learn about space and astronomy through dozens of hands-on activities, prizes, space art, and makerspace crafts. Guests will be allowed a live virtual tour of the Very Large Array. Hear from regional space industries about the future of commercial space exploration and learn about space careers in El Paso.

Tuesday, September 21st – White Sands Full Moon Night at White Sands National park: 7am-10pm

Guests will get the chance to see a full moon rising up from the horizon. Visitors will be able to view the full moon from one of the most beautiful landscapes at the White Sands Full Moon Night. Park closing times will be extended to allow guests to view the full moon from the dunes.

Wednesday, September 22nd – Nerd Night at Alamo Drafthouse in East El Paso: 6:30pm-9:30pm

The Alamo Drafthouse will be featuring the blockbuster movie Contact, starring a young Jodie Foster, for a special viewing of this cult classic and a discussion with keynote speaker Dr. Andrew Maynard, Associate Dean, College of Global Futures, Arizona State University. This event will also feature a chat with representatives from the Very Large Array in Socorro, New Mexico.

Thursday, September 23rd – Star Party at Hueco Tanks State Park and Historic Site: 7pm-9:30pm

Insights, the Sun City Astronomers, and Hueco Tanks State Park and Historic Site will be hosting an evening stargazing and astronomy talks! Visitors are encouraged to bring their own camp chairs, telescopes, and non-alcoholic beverages for a beautiful evening under the stars at Hueco Tanks State Park and Historic Site. Free hot chocolate will be available.

Saturday, September 25th – Rocket Launch Day at El Paso Radio Controllers Airstrip: 8am-1pm

Build and launch your very own model rocket during the final event of the 2021 #EPSpaceFestival. Tickets include a rocket, rocket decorations, and a launch window. This event will also offer hands-on rocketry activities, local rocket clubs displaying their BIG rockets, and a Space Festival T-shirt Nebula Tie Dye party.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.