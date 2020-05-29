El Paso’s restored Plaza Hotel sets official opening date

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — After more than a decade of design and restoration, the famed Plaza Hotel in the heart of Downtown El Paso has set an opening date.

The 19-story hotel and adjoining Plaza Pioneer Park are slated to open Wednesday, June 17, according to a hotel social media post Thursday.

On its website, the Plaza boasts 130 revamped Art Deco guest suites, and a high-end Mexican restaurant and tequila/mezcal bar called Ámbar.

A rooftop bar, La Perla, is expected to open in the fall, according to the site.

The hotel is now taking reservations. A quick search showed nightly rates starting at $175.

Built in 1930 as the first high-rise Hilton Hotel in the country, the Plaza was purchased by El Paso billionaire Paul Foster in 2008. According to KTSM archives, the renovation costs were projected to be in the $70-80 million range.