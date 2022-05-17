EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s Frontera Bugalú is hosting a cumbia festival on Saturday, May 21st, 2022 at 501 Texas Ave in downtown El Paso. And everyone is hoping to it will be the first of many cumbia festivals to come to the city.

The festival will feature several local and regional cumbia acts and djs as well as booths from local organizations, tequila and mezcal tasting, and a dance competition.

“We want to expose people to all the different styles of cumbia and hope the show gets bigger every year.” Kiko Rodriguez of Frontera Bugalú

The festival will consist of original cumbia music from up and coming acts like Wamaygallo (El Paso) and vinyl DJ vibes from Rodriga Rockmore (El Paso/ Juarez). Also featured is the chicha stylings of Ritmo Cascabel (Denver) and of course a highly anticipated closing set from Frontera Bugalu (El Paso).

Tickets are on sale online at Hold My Ticket. Tickets: https://holdmyticket.com/tickets/39310 $14 advance/$20 at the door.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store