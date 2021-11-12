El Paso’s most wanted fugitives for Week of November 12

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The following is a list of fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office for the week of November 12.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these fugitives is asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS).

El Paso Police Department

Reginald Maurice Payne

54-year-old Reginald Maurice Payne is wanted for sexual assault of a child. He is 6’04”, weighs 220 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Payne’s bond is set at $155,000.

German Robles

31-year-old German Robles is wanted for injury to a child/ elderly/ disabled with the intent of bodily injury, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is 5’09”, weighs 200 lbs. and has black hair and black eyes. His bond is set at $75,000.

Priscilla Marie Diaz

45-year-old Priscilla Marie Diaz is wanted for two counts of forgery to defraud or harm another and four counts of forgery financial instrument. She is 5’01”, weighs 210 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes. Diaz’s bond is set at $30,000.

Rachel Kelly Villalobos

42-year-old Rachel Kelly Villalobos is wanted for cruelty nonlivestock animal, kill/ poison. She is 5’04”, weighs 179 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Villalobos’s bond is set at $10,000.

Patrick Dominick Rodriguez

24-year-old Patrick Dominick Rodriguez is wanted for criminal mischief. He is 5’06” and weighs 150 lbs with black-brown hair and brown eyes. Rodriguez’s bonds are set at $100/<$750 $5000.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Joshua Brandon Marcum

38-year-old Joshua Brandon Marcum is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is 6’0” and weighs 210 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes. Marcum’s bond is set at $35,000.

Christina Avalos

28-year-old Christina Avalos is wanted for injury to a child/ elderly with the intent of bodily injury. She is 5’4” and weighs136 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Avalos’s bond is set at $100,000.

Esteban Gerardo

28-year-old Esteban Gerardo is wanted for DWI 3rd or more. He is 5’6” and weighs 171 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Gerardo’s bond is not available.

Giovanny Alvardo

28-year-old Giovanny Alvardo is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is 5’8” and weighs 180 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Alvardo’s bond is set at $400,000.

Armando Cortez

41-year-old Armando Cortez is wanted for assault FV W/ Prev Conv. 5’10” and weighs 190 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Cortez’s bond is set at $1,000,000.



