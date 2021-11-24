El Paso’s most wanted fugitives for the week of November 26

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The following is a list of fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office for the week of November 12.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these fugitives is asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS).

El Paso Police Department

Christian Scorpio Aguilar

30-year-old Christian Scorpio Aguilar is wanted for evading arrest w/veh or watercraft. He is 6’0” and weighs 145 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. His bond is set at $40,000.

Rodrigo Cuellar

32-year-old Rodrigo Cuellar is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is 5’5”, weighs 165 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. His bond is set at $75,000.

Najib Joseph Scander

44-year-old Najib Joseph Scander is wanted for property theft and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is 5’8”, weighs 220 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. His bond is set at $185,000.

Edmundo Guzman

26-year-old Edmundo Guzman is wanted for harassment of a public servant. He is 5’8”, weighs 155 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. His bond is set at $20,000.

Ayleen Delgado

21-year-old Ayleen Delgado is wanted for property theft. She is 5’2”, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown eyes and long brown hair. Her bond is set at $10,000.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Angel Apodaca

23-year-old Angel Apodaca is wanted for the manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance. He is 5’9”, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. His bond is unknown.

Christian Ramirez

25-year-old Christian Ramirez is wanted for property theft and 2 previous convictions. He is 6’4”, weighs 230 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. His bond is set at $50,000.

Osvaldo Mendez

41-year-old Osvaldo Mendez is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family assault/previous conviction. He is 5’11, weighs 180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. His bond is set at $100,000.

Jose Govea

33-year-old Jose Govea is wanted for aggravated sexual assault with a child/indecency with a child sexual contact. He is 5’5”, weighs 160 pounds, and has short black hair and brown eyes. His bond is unknown.

Yahima Maria Perez Sinatra

29-year-old Yahima Maria Perez Sinatra is wanted for possessing identification information for fraud use. She is 5’0”, weighs 127 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Her bond is set at $100,000.

