El Paso’s Most Wanted fugitives for Sept. 6-12

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
El Paso Police Department
Reyes-Torres, Luis Alejandro
- H/M
- Age: 30
- 5’10” 240 lbs.
- Black Hair Brown Eyes
- Indecency With A Child
- $255,000 Bond
Lira, Ricardo Jr.
- H/M
- DOB: 43
- 5’08” 170 lbs.
- Brown Hair Brown Eyes
- Assault Family/Household Member W/Prev Conv
- $10,000 Bond
Hernandez, Raul
- H/M
- Age: 60
- 5’07” 185 lbs.
- Brown/Gray Hair Brown Eyes
- Theft of Property>=$750<$2500
- $5000 Bond
Valles, Eric
- H/M
- Age: 30
- 6’02” 230 lbs.
- Black Hair Brown Eyes
- Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse x 5
- $25,000 Total Bond
Lujan, Francisco Alejandro
- H/M
- Age: 37
- 5’07” 175 lbs.
- Brown Hair Brown Eyes
- Theft of Property>=$30K<$150K
- $25,000 Bond
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
ARGUMEDO, EFRAIN
- DOB: 36 years old
- Height: 5’6”
- Weight: 185 lbs
- Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
- Wanted For: AGG ASSLT W/DEADLY WEAPON
- Bond: N/A
RIVERA, JOANNA
- DOB: 32 years old
- Height: 5’4”
- Weight: 120 lbs
- Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
- Wanted For: 2 COUNTS OF MAN/DEL CS PG 1>=400G
- Bond: $100,000
JAMES, DEJOVAN SCOTT
- DOB: 27 years old
- Height: 5’11”
- Weight: 175 lbs
- Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
- Wanted For: POSS CS PG 2>=1G<4G / POSS CS PG 1<1G
- Bond: N/A
PASTRAN, RAYMOND
- DOB: 32 years old
- Height: 5’8”
- Weight: 200 lbs
- Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
- Wanted For: INJ CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED W/INT BODILY INJURY
- Bond: N/A
SANTANA, ALFREDO
- DOB: 28 years old
- Height: 5’6”
- Weight: 155 lbs
- Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel
- Wanted For: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
- Bond: N/A