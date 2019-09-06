El Paso’s Most Wanted fugitives for Sept. 6-12

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

Eric Valles / EPPD

Alfredo Santana / EPCSO

Luis Alejandro Reyes-Torres / EPPD

Raul Hernandez / EPPD

Ricardo Lira Jr. / EPPD

Efrain Argumedo / EPCSO

DeJovan Scott James/ EPCSO

Raymond Pastran / EPCSO

Joanna Rivera / EPCSO

Francisco Alejandro Lujan / EPPD

El Paso Police Department

Reyes-Torres, Luis Alejandro

Luis Alejandro Reyes-Torres / EPPD

H/M

Age: 30

5’10” 240 lbs.

Black Hair Brown Eyes

Indecency With A Child

$255,000 Bond

Lira, Ricardo Jr.

Ricardo Lira Jr. / EPPD

H/M

DOB: 43

5’08” 170 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes

Assault Family/Household Member W/Prev Conv

$10,000 Bond

Hernandez, Raul

Raul Hernandez / EPPD

H/M

Age: 60

5’07” 185 lbs.

Brown/Gray Hair Brown Eyes

Theft of Property>=$750<$2500

$5000 Bond

Valles, Eric

Eric Valles / EPPD

H/M

Age: 30

6’02” 230 lbs.

Black Hair Brown Eyes

Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse x 5

$25,000 Total Bond

Lujan, Francisco Alejandro

Francisco Alejandro Lujan / EPPD

H/M

Age: 37

5’07” 175 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes

Theft of Property>=$30K<$150K

$25,000 Bond

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

ARGUMEDO, EFRAIN

Efrain Argumedo / EPCSO

DOB: 36 years old

Height: 5’6”

Weight: 185 lbs

Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Wanted For: AGG ASSLT W/DEADLY WEAPON

Bond: N/A

RIVERA, JOANNA

Joanna Rivera / EPCSO

DOB: 32 years old

Height: 5’4”

Weight: 120 lbs

Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Wanted For: 2 COUNTS OF MAN/DEL CS PG 1>=400G

Bond: $100,000

JAMES, DEJOVAN SCOTT

DeJovan Scott James/ EPCSO

DOB: 27 years old

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 175 lbs

Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Wanted For: POSS CS PG 2>=1G<4G / POSS CS PG 1<1G

Bond: N/A

PASTRAN, RAYMOND

Raymond Pastran / EPCSO

DOB: 32 years old

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 200 lbs

Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Wanted For: INJ CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED W/INT BODILY INJURY

Bond: N/A

SANTANA, ALFREDO

Alfredo Santana / EPCSO