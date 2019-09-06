elpasostrong
El Paso’s Most Wanted fugitives for Sept. 6-12

by: Crime Stoppers of El Paso

Courtesy of EPPD and EPCSO.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

  • Eric Valles / EPPD
  • Alfredo Santana / EPCSO
  • Luis Alejandro Reyes-Torres / EPPD
  • Raul Hernandez / EPPD
  • Ricardo Lira Jr. / EPPD
  • Efrain Argumedo / EPCSO
  • DeJovan Scott James/ EPCSO
  • Raymond Pastran / EPCSO
  • Joanna Rivera / EPCSO
  • Francisco Alejandro Lujan / EPPD

El Paso Police Department

Reyes-Torres, Luis Alejandro

Luis Alejandro Reyes-Torres / EPPD
  • H/M
  • Age: 30
  • 5’10” 240 lbs.
  • Black Hair Brown Eyes
  • Indecency With A Child
  • $255,000 Bond

Lira, Ricardo Jr.

Ricardo Lira Jr. / EPPD
  • H/M
  • DOB: 43
  • 5’08” 170 lbs.
  • Brown Hair Brown Eyes
  • Assault Family/Household Member W/Prev Conv
  • $10,000 Bond

Hernandez, Raul

Raul Hernandez / EPPD
  • H/M
  • Age: 60
  • 5’07” 185 lbs.
  • Brown/Gray Hair Brown Eyes
  • Theft of Property>=$750<$2500
  • $5000 Bond

Valles, Eric

Eric Valles / EPPD
  • H/M
  • Age: 30
  • 6’02” 230 lbs.
  • Black Hair Brown Eyes
  • Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse x 5
  • $25,000 Total Bond

Lujan, Francisco Alejandro

Francisco Alejandro Lujan / EPPD
  • H/M
  • Age: 37
  • 5’07” 175 lbs.
  • Brown Hair Brown Eyes
  • Theft of Property>=$30K<$150K
  • $25,000 Bond

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

ARGUMEDO, EFRAIN

Efrain Argumedo / EPCSO
  • DOB: 36 years old
  • Height: 5’6”
  • Weight: 185 lbs
  • Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
  • Wanted For: AGG ASSLT W/DEADLY WEAPON
  • Bond: N/A

RIVERA, JOANNA

Joanna Rivera / EPCSO
  • DOB: 32 years old
  • Height: 5’4”
  • Weight: 120 lbs
  • Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
  • Wanted For: 2 COUNTS OF MAN/DEL CS PG 1>=400G
  • Bond: $100,000

JAMES, DEJOVAN SCOTT

DeJovan Scott James/ EPCSO
  • DOB: 27 years old
  • Height: 5’11”
  • Weight: 175 lbs
  • Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
  • Wanted For: POSS CS PG 2>=1G<4G / POSS CS PG 1<1G
  • Bond: N/A

PASTRAN, RAYMOND

Raymond Pastran / EPCSO
  • DOB: 32 years old
  • Height: 5’8”
  • Weight: 200 lbs
  • Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
  • Wanted For: INJ CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED W/INT BODILY INJURY
  • Bond: N/A

SANTANA, ALFREDO

Alfredo Santana / EPCSO
  • DOB: 28 years old
  • Height: 5’6”
  • Weight: 155 lbs
  • Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel
  • Wanted For: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
  • Bond: N/A

