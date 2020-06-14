El Paso’s LGBTQ community holds solidarity march for Black Lives Matter

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Protesters marched from Cleveland Square to Pride Square in Downtown El Paso Saturday night as part of what organizers called an LGBTQ Solidarity March.

The organizer of Saturday’s protest spoke during the event, saying, “when we say Black lives Matter, that means all Black lives.”

“I’ve been attending a lot of Black Lives Matter protests that we’ve been having. A lot of times when we say Black Lives Matter, we forget that that includes black trans lives, black queer lives, gay, bi whatever they identify as you know,” said Protest organizer Joshua Yrrobali.

Protesters marched, held signs, and chanted with the goal of prioritizing Black trans and queer voices. Many signs depicted fists painted in rainbow colors and others saying pride comes in all colors.

Then there was the sign held by Kristin Bohnert, whose “Queer and Black” sign caught KTSM’s eye. Bohnert says this year’s Pride Month is quite different from other years but says both the LGBTQ and Black community has faced discrimination.

“If you can find like, a unit, like a bond to create between each other, I really think it will be strong, especially for like black LGBTQ, and I feel like the communities they’re not too far off from each other,” Bohnert said.

Saturday’s protest ended differently than most we’ve seen in the last week. Once the group reached Pride Square, they stopped for a dance party. After the dance party, most protesters quietly left the area.