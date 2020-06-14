El Paso’s LGBTQ community holds solidarity march for Black Lives Matter

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Protesters marched from Cleveland Square to Pride Square in Downtown El Paso Saturday night as part of what organizers called an LGBTQ Solidarity March.

The organizer of Saturday’s protest spoke during the event, saying, “when we say Black lives Matter, that means all Black lives.”

“I’ve been attending a lot of Black Lives Matter protests that we’ve been having. A lot of times when we say Black Lives Matter, we forget that that includes black trans lives, black queer lives, gay, bi whatever they identify as you know,” said Protest organizer Joshua Yrrobali.

Protesters marched, held signs, and chanted with the goal of prioritizing Black trans and queer voices. Many signs depicted fists painted in rainbow colors and others saying pride comes in all colors.

Then there was the sign held by Kristin Bohnert, whose “Queer and Black” sign caught KTSM’s eye. Bohnert says this year’s Pride Month is quite different from other years but says both the LGBTQ and Black community has faced discrimination.

“If you can find like, a unit, like a bond to create between each other, I really think it will be strong, especially for like black LGBTQ, and I feel like the communities they’re not too far off from each other,” Bohnert said.

Saturday’s protest ended differently than most we’ve seen in the last week. Once the group reached Pride Square, they stopped for a dance party. After the dance party, most protesters quietly left the area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Rita’s Burritos in the Upper Valley celebrates first anniversary amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rita’s Burritos in the Upper Valley celebrates first anniversary amid pandemic"

El Paso's LGBTQ community holds solidarity march for Black Lives Matter

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso's LGBTQ community holds solidarity march for Black Lives Matter"

New Mexico mountain communities hold Black Lives Matter Protests

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Mexico mountain communities hold Black Lives Matter Protests"

Gov. Abbott says state's FBS schools will likely play in half empty stadiums

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Abbott says state's FBS schools will likely play in half empty stadiums"

El Paso cancer patient's 5th birthday takes on special meaning

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso cancer patient's 5th birthday takes on special meaning"

Borderland COVID Update Saturday June 13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Borderland COVID Update Saturday June 13"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link