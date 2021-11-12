El Paso’s Homegrown: World War II exhibit opens at Museum of History

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Museum of History (EPMH) are inviting the community to their new exhibition, El Paso’s Homegrown: World War II, opening to the public with a special reception next week.

The reception is set for at 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 20. The El Paso’s Homegrown: World War II exhibit will run until August 2022.

The exhibition highlights El Paso’s contribution to World War II. The focus of the exhibit is the Bracero Program, the Men of Company E, the home effort that discovers women entering the workforce, Tom Lea and his work as a war correspondent, contributions of Indigenous tribes, Japanese internment, and both fronts of the war from Europe and the Pacific.

“EPMH is looking forward to opening El Paso’s Homegrown: World War II to share and amplify border narratives about the people who lived through, contributed to the War effort through work on the home front or made the ultimate sacrifice…we want to honor those voices and be that space that makes room for them.” El Paso Museum of History Director Erica Marin

The exhibit is made possible with support from the El Paso Museum of History Foundation, Tom Lea Institute, El Paso Museum of Art and the Museum & Cultural Affairs Department.

For more information about EPMH, click here.

