EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Borderland kids don’t have to be bored at home any more, thanks to summer camps are opening once again.

The owner of El Paso’s Best Summer Camp tells KTSM how this summer camp will keep children safe.

Elton Valentin is the owner and director at El Paso’s Best Summer Camp and even though he’s a certified physical education teacher, he’s had 37 years of martial arts experience. His focus is keeping children healthy, physically and mentally.

Valentin says the first thing when parents drop off their kids, they will have their temperature checked and have hand sanitizer.

“After every activity, we clean, we disinfect, and sanitize all the equipment for them. Masks right now are not mandatory but if the parents want their kids to tower their mask. Yes, we will allow them to wear their mask,” Valentin said.

The facility will offer karate, self defense, gymnastics, tumbling and much more for ages five to 12 years old.

“This year we are incorporating robotics, stem activities like science technology, engineering, math. We are doing coding, where the kids are going to learn how to create their own game, their own avatar. We have computers for them,” Valentin said.

The summer camp even offers outdoor activities at Cielo Vista and Loma parks.

“We are taking the kids to practice, soccer, tennis, basketball, volleyball. For them to have the experience of all the sports, all that equipment. We provide all that equipment,” Valentin said.

To prevent kids from getting hurt, they are separated in groups by age and grade range.

With a total of six teachers and coaches, El Paso best summer camp provides after school programs where they pick the child up after school. Their goal is kids wanting to come back for more.

“A safe place and more important that the kids have fun. That they are happy to go to the summer camp. Maybe they don’t want to leave the summer camp. Safety, cleanliness and fun and that they learn a skill,” Valentine said.

You can register your child starting Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. for a tour in the building.

For more information about the best summer camp in El Paso head on over to their Facebook Page here.

